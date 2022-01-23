Water officials continue to note that the California drought isn’t over. Despite a remarkable amount of rain and snow in December, it’s been dry in January. Still, the Department of Water Resources surprised many people on Jan. 20 with an announcement that instead of zero water from the State Water Project this year, the allocation may be 15 percent.
Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, said in an email Thursday that the updated allocation is still preliminary.
“However, this is very welcome news and we are hopeful that additional precipitation will allow the allocation to increase further,” he said.
Neisler noted that the water district will continue to monitor events and will update the district’s operations forecasts and planning accordingly.
The district imports water from the SWP and sells it to customers including agricultural interests, the city of Tehachapi and community services districts in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs.
Reduced allocations — less water than the district has contracted for — are common. But the previously announced zero allocation for this year was unprecedented.
Although customers of the city and CSDs would continue to have water — in part because of previous water banking — a reduced or zero allocation could mean more pumping and for a few ag customers, no water at all. Without imported water, various efforts to recharge the basins would be on hold.
Last year the initial allocation for SWP contractors was 10 percent but it was lowered to 5 percent in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.