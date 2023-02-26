Water - Brite Lake in snow.jpg

Brite Lake, also known as Jacobsen Reservoir, is used by Tehachapi-Cummings Water District to store imported water from the State Water Project. Here the land around the lake is covered with snow on Feb. 23.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District

As Californians braced for record-breaking rain and snowstorms on Feb. 22, the Department of Water Resources announced what it called a modest increase in forecast State Water Project deliveries this year.

The SWP now expects to deliver 35 percent of requested water supplies, up from 30 percent forecast in January, to the 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians including residents of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.