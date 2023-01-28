On Thursday the Department of Water Resources announced it expects to boost deliveries of water from the State Water Project to public agencies including the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
Instead of receiving only 5 percent of what is called its Table A allocation, the district and other project contractors will receive 30 percent.
“Based on the amount of water captured and stored in recent weeks, DWR now expects to deliver 30 percent of requested water supplies – or 1.27 million acre-feet — in 2023, up from the initial 5 percent announced on Dec. 1,” the agency said in a news release.
Last year the initial allocation was zero percent, but it was increased to 15 percent and then cut back to only 5 percent in March 2022 after a historically dry January and February.
What water-watchers know is that the latest 30 percent allocation could be cut if storms don’t continue to bring rain and snow to California.
“This increase will allow us to provide our customers with much-needed surface water to help to meet current year demands,” General Manager Tom Neisler said in an email Thursday morning.
“TCCWD has contingency plans in place for a variety of allocations and will gratefully utilize the increased supply,” Neisler noted. “We will continue to monitor the situation and are hopeful that the winter storms will continue, and we will see further allocation increases.”
Customer requests
The district’s customers include M&I (municipal and industrial) customers including the city of Tehachapi and three community services districts — Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs — as well as farmers.
The availability of imported water matters to M&I customers, but the annual allocation doesn’t have an immediate impact on them or the customers they serve. Depending upon the priorities established by the board, a low allocation may impact farmers in the current year and reduce the amount of water that may be banked for future use.
In November the district’s customers made their requests for imported water to be delivered in 2023. According to Neisler, it would take at least a 41 percent allocation of imported water to meet those requests. The increase to 30 percent means the district board still must establish priorities to determine the priority by which imported water will be allocated.
The district contracts for 19,300 acre-feet of water from the SWP, but there hasn’t been a 100 percent allocation of the water since 2006. The highest allocation since then was 85 percent in 2017. In the past 10 years the allocation has been above 40 percent only three times — and it’s been below 40 percent seven times.
Earlier this year the district began work on a water priority ordinance for 2023, but at a special meeting on Jan. 18 the board deadlocked.
Board President Robert Schultz and Director Joseph Sasia voted to pass an ordinance that would keep priorities pretty much the same as they have been in prior years.
Vice President Jonathan Hall and Director Rick Zanutto voted against passing the ordinance. And because the board currently has only four members, the 2-2 vote meant that it is back to square one.
Neisler said that the board plans another round-table discussion on Feb. 3, similar to a workshop it held Jan. 9. Representatives of the city of Tehachapi, Golden Hills Community Services District, Grimmway Farms and other stakeholders will again be invited to sit around tables with board members to hash out issues.
A point of contention on Jan. 18 was the purpose of the ordinance. Schultz contends that it only impacts the coming year and therefore is operational in nature. Representatives of the city and Golden Hills have pushed for more than two years to have more say in the ordinance, which they believe represents policy.
Feb. 3 special meeting
The board previously set Feb. 3 as the date for a special meeting at which applicants for a vacancy will be interviewed by the board. The deadline to apply for the Division 3 seat left open by the resignation of Delbert Jones was Jan. 27. The board may make an appointment at the meeting.
The meeting is set for 3 p.m. and will be held at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. An agenda for the meeting was not available at the time this article was published. It will be posted to the district’s website (tccwd.com) at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
The board’s next regular meeting will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
