The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 29 reappointed Ian Steele and Dwight Dreyer to the Board of Directors of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, with terms to expire Feb. 3, 2027.

And on Dec. 5, the Tehachapi City Council took action to advertise for individuals interested in being appointed to another seat on that board due to the expiration of the term of Sandy Chavez in February 2023.