The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 29 reappointed Ian Steele and Dwight Dreyer to the Board of Directors of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, with terms to expire Feb. 3, 2027.
And on Dec. 5, the Tehachapi City Council took action to advertise for individuals interested in being appointed to another seat on that board due to the expiration of the term of Sandy Chavez in February 2023.
The five-member TVRPD board of directors is made up of three members appointed by the Board of Supervisors and two members appointed by the City Council.
Other members of the board are Maryann Paciullo, who was appointed by the city, and Kaleb Judy, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Their terms expire in February 2025.
The city will advertise to seek applicants for the seat and expects to make a four-year appointment by February.
