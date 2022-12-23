Bear Valley Police are in the process of contacting victims of mail theft after a large amount of discarded mail was found in various areas of the community.
According to an advisory published Dec. 20 by the Bear Valley Community Services District, discarded mail was found on Dec. 19 and included parcels, cards and other mail.
The recovered parcels were addressed to a mixture of Bear Valley Springs residents and residents from surrounding communities. Bear Valley Police personnel are in the process of contacting as many victims as feasible to notify them of the mail theft and the possible risks of identity theft, the advisory noted. It is believed the mail parcels were stolen sometime on Dec. 18 or the early hours of Dec. 19.
The Bear Valley Police Department would like to remind everyone that mail theft occurrences typically increase around the holiday season. Anyone who notices any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Bear Valley Police Department via Kern County Dispatch by dialing 911 or their non-emergency line at 661-861-3110.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Arebalo at 661-821-3239 or email him at sarebalo@bvcsd.org. Anonymous calls may be made to 661-322-4040.
