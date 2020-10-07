Tehachapi police arrested a man and woman from Rosamond on suspicion of drug related charges after a vehicle they were driving was reported stolen.
At about 2 p.m. Oct. 6, an officer pulled behind a vehicle on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and performed a record check of a vehicle license plate, which came back stolen out of the Long Beach area, according to a Tehachapi Police Department news release.
Anthony Dolor, 49, and Laura Cooper, 42, were pulled over on the 2000 block of East Tehachapi Boulevard by additional patrol units and arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed 34.5 grams of methamphetamine in various baggies, a shaved key used in the theft of automobiles, numerous loaded syringes, narcotics pipes, ammunition and baggies of methamphetamine, according to police.
Dolor was found to be a previously convicted felon and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited person possessing ammunition, and possession of burglary tools, according to police.
Cooper was also found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.
