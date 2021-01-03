The second day of the New Year was not off to a good start for a family living in Old West Ranch.
Fire starting in a large storage building on the remote property quickly consumed the building and began scorching the nearby double-wide family home on Saturday.
As the home's residents evacuated, one person used shovels of dirt to try to keep the exposed exterior wall of the home from catching fire.
Arriving firefighters from Tehachapi reported smoke showing as they entered the Old West Ranch main gate in Blackburn Canyon. The home was located on Snowshoe Lane, a narrow dirt road about two miles from the ranch's main gate.
Access to the home was up a long, narrow dirt driveway, allowing for only Kern County Patrol trucks to have rapid access. With a limited supply of water on board, these patrol trucks stopped the spread of the flames until Fire Engine 12 was able to get to the home. As additional fire trucks arrived at the foot of the driveway, they ran multiple hose lines up to the fire site.
The free-standing storage shed was a total loss, and the home had significant scorching along with light fire damage.
The cause of the 1 p.m. fire is under investigation, according to fire department personnel on scene. Kern County fire units from Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and Keene were on hand. By 2 p.m., some fire units returned to their stations while others stayed for mop-up operations.
No injuries were reported.
