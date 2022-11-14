Approximately 29 streets in five residential areas within the city of Tehachapi will receive surface treatment to help preserve the pavement in the current fiscal year.
At its meeting Nov. 7, the Tehachapi City Council approved a bid from VSS International Inc. to do the work for $296,999.60. The firm was the low bidder among five bids received for the project.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said the project will be funded by Senate Bill 1, also known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. He said the city receives about $270,000 annually from the program.
Schlosser added that the city has had a pavement maintenance program for about eight years.
Streets are assessed and their condition is updated every couple of years. Surface treatment such as sealcoat helps keep streets from deteriorating and gives them extra years of life, he said.
The city recently completed more expensive grind and overlay projects on streets that needed more extensive work. The schedule for the new project will depend upon weather conditions.
Also at the meeting the council:
• Authorized $72,300 in emergency repairs to the Wahlstrom Well;
• Approved the purchase of a new skip loader for $43,906 with trade-in of 20-year-old equipment; and,
• Heard a report from Police Chief Kent Kroeger about recognition the police department received from the state Department of Justice for compliance with requirements of the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.