Street repairs

This map shows the location of area the city plans to do surface treatment this fiscal year on streets to help preserve them using funds from 2017's Senate Bill 1, the state Road Repair and Accountability Act.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

Approximately 29 streets in five residential areas within the city of Tehachapi will receive surface treatment to help preserve the pavement in the current fiscal year.

At its meeting Nov. 7, the Tehachapi City Council approved a bid from VSS International Inc. to do the work for $296,999.60. The firm was the low bidder among five bids received for the project.