Jacobsen Middle School students violated cell phone policies 97 times last May and Tehachapi High School recorded 12 violations, according to Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.

The superintendent presented information about the district’s cell phone policies at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District in response to concerns raised by President Paul Kaminski at earlier meetings.

