Jacobsen Middle School students violated cell phone policies 97 times last May and Tehachapi High School recorded 12 violations, according to Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.
The superintendent presented information about the district’s cell phone policies at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District in response to concerns raised by President Paul Kaminski at earlier meetings.
According to Larson-Everson, sample comments from student disciplinary reports at JMS included a student using a cell phone in class, another student running down the hallway yelling and recording with phone, and a student who used airpods in class. In all cases phones were confiscated for the day.
At THS, the 12 violations last May included a student taking snaps in class and claiming they were selfies, a student on a cell phone in class who had been warned numerous times by a teacher not to be on the phone and a student with a third violation whose parents were contacted.
Board members made no comment after Larson-Everson’s presentation.
She said district policy is in line with requirements of the California Education Code.
Although boards may adopt policies to limit or prohibit the use of smartphones on school sites or during activities supervised by school employees, students cannot be prohibited from possessing or using smartphones under certain circumstances.
These include in case of emergency or response to a perceived threat or danger, when granted permission by a teacher or administrator, when a licensed physician determines that possession or use is necessary for the health or well-being of the student or when possession or use is required in a student’s individualized education program.
Sharing information from the student handbooks at JMS and THS, Larson-Everson noted that at the middle school, phones are to be kept in students' backpacks.
“So they cannot use them when it’s a passing period, or lunchtime or whatnot,” she said. “At THS that is not the case. Students are allowed to access their cell phones during passing periods, during the nutrition break and during lunchtime.”
At the school board’s June 13 meeting, Kaminski said he recently read an article about the impact of cell phones on student mental health. The article by Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist, was published in early June in The Atlantic. Haidt’s next book, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” is due out next year.
Even before the pandemic, Haidt wrote, schools in America were struggling with a large and recent increase in mental illness among students. Depression and anxiety disorders are the primary disorders with increasing rates of self-harm; girls are particularly vulnerable.
“Coming out of middle school, many students were already anxious and depressed,” he wrote. “Many were also already addicted to their phone.”
“I am thinking that as a district, we need a lot of input from administrators, teachers, students parents to see if we need to do something,” Kaminski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.