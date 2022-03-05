Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner — new chair of the Kern County Board of Supervisors — made his first Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council appearance of the year on March 2 and shared his views on the state of the county’s economy.
“The state of California has big ideas that all revolve around putting our main industries out of business through over-regulation — ag, oil and small business,” Scrivner said. “Kern County will do what we always do — be clever and proactive in designing a future that supports our existing companies as they innovate — such as oil, wind, solar and agriculture — without leaving any of our communities behind and while leading California in energy and innovation.”
Despite frustration related to regulation that in particular threatens the oil industry and drought and new groundwater management rules that will curtail agriculture, the county is determined to “help property owners find money-making uses for land that can provide property tax revenue,” he said.
He said he sees an economic future for the greater Tehachapi area — in part because of its relationship to both Bakersfield and the Antelope Valley aerospace cluster.
Expanded tourism related to the area’s expanding wine industry, high-tech remote work and providing housing for the executive workforce of the county’s new industries will be important parts of Tehachapi’s future, he said.
“Kern County is uniquely positioned to move into the future of carbon management — carbon capture and storage,” Scrivener said. “Our oil companies own and have leases on the very geologic formations needed for long-term CO2 storage.”
With assistance from the Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Lab, he said “Kern is well on our way to establishing ourselves as the California Center for Innovation and Excellence in carbon management.”
Scrivner said this will bring new investments, jobs, property tax and sales tax.
“Just as we attracted over $60 billion of private investment funding for wind and solar over the last 15 years we will attract the Wall Street green money to Kern,” he said.
A technical assistance grant from the Department of Energy will provide the county with a report showing the state of the industry, Scrivener noted.
“Then we can craft an economic development pathway with B3K partners including our important partners in the educational community — CSUB and KCCD,” he said, noting that the pathway “includes a 30 million square foot Carbon Management Business Park next to the carbon capture areas” in the oilfields of the San Joaquin Valley area of the county.
“The possibilities are wide open,” he said. “New technology to clean up water, different types of long-term storage and a research and development facility to provide a streamlined permitting for Silicon Valley to come and try out new ideas.
“Once we jump-start the carbon management part, the private sector and property owners in that area will design it and we will create protective streamlined permitting through an inclusive public process,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
