The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan.
The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in an agricultural preserve is among requirements for seeking a Williamson Act contract — which reduces property taxes on the ag land. According to the staff report, that is the organization’s intent.
The matter is set to be considered by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27.
According to a report included with the agenda, the land in question is currently undeveloped with various zoning classifications designated by the Keene Ranch Specific Plan, which was adopted in 1991 and last updated in December 1997.
Much of the development envisioned in the 4,219 acres covered by the specific plan has not taken place. Although there has been subdivision and residential development in the Hart area covered by the plan, the village center and private recreational facilities including a golf course and swimming and tennis club described as part of the Crofton area of the development — closer to the rural community of Keene — have not materialized.
A spokesperson for The Nature Conservancy was unfamiliar with the request but on Sept. 23 said she will provide more information about which land in the preserve is part of the proposed changes when it becomes available to her.
According to the staff report, existing zone classifications on parcels of various sizes include public or private recreation facilities and residential suburban. All would be changed to agriculture if the proposal is approved. The organization intends to use the property for cattle grazing, the staff report noted. Any development on the subject property would then be subject to a site plan review to ensure that all Kern County development standards for agricultural development are met.
The matter was on the consent calendar for the Kern County Planning Commission on Aug. 11 and approved by a vote of 3-0 with no one asking to speak on the matter or remove it from the consent agenda.
Action by the Board of Supervisors to approve the request is expected as part of general plan amendment hearings in the afternoon session which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The board meeting is held at 1115 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, or may be viewed live on YouTube. The agenda is posted at bit.ly/3f416uK.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
