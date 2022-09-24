Nature Conservancy - randalls with sign.jpg

Frank and Joan Randall pose next to a sign bearing their names for the Tehachapi Preserve on Bear Mountain in Keene on April 27, 2021. The preserve is owned and operated by The Nature Conservancy. The organization has requested a classification change on some land near Keene that was zoned for residential and recreational development.

 Jenna Schoenfeld, The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. 

The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in an agricultural preserve is among requirements for seeking a Williamson Act contract — which reduces property taxes on the ag land. According to the staff report, that is the organization’s intent. 