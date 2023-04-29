Smiling faces filled the gymnasium at Tehachapi High School on April 27 as Sam Fenton got his wish — a crowd to watch a basketball scrimmage between THS and Rosamond High School.
Fenton teaches in the TALL program at THS. Officially, that’s the Tehachapi Unified School District’s Transition to Adult Living and Lifestyle Program for 18-to-21-year-olds, and Fenton was hoping for support for his students and those from the TALL program in Rosamond.
Both schools are part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program. According to the website specialolympics.org, the program “promotes social inclusion through intentionally planned and implemented activities affecting systems-wide change.
"With sports as the foundation, the three-component model offers a unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom and school climates of acceptance. These are school climates where students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included in, and feel a part of, all activities, opportunities and functions.”
Representatives of the Tehachapi Police Department and Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol were among the supporters who showed up. Officers and students carried the traditional Flame of Hope into and around the gymnasium to begin the event.
Band members from both schools added to the fun and supporters cheered the athletes participating in the scrimmage.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
