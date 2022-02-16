Quick action by the Tehachapi Police Department resulted in an arrest following a liquor store burglary around 5 a.m. Feb. 14.
Police Chief Kent Kroeger, in a press release Feb. 15, said officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary in progress at a liquor store in the 800 block of Tucker Road in the city.
"Officers arrived on scene moments after receiving the call and immediately observed a Ford F-150 fleeing the scene southbound on Tucker Road," Kroeger said.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which evaded officers, traveling about a mile before stopping.
The vehicle was occupied by 18-year-old Christopher Price and a 16-year-old male juvenile, both from Lancaster, the chief said.
He noted that a search of the vehicle revealed stolen merchandise from the liquor store including a large number of cigarettes and vape pens.
Price and the juvenile were both arrested on multiple charges including burglary and possession of the stolen property.
Officers determined the suspects had used battery-powered tools to cut the security bars and access the business. Officers also learned additional suspects were involved in the burglary but they have not yet been apprehended.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police department at 661-822-2222.
