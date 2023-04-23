Water board Smirnoff.jpg

Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District’s newest water recharge facility is located in the western portion of Cummings Valley.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

An increase in the availability of water from the State Water Project to 100 percent of Table A allocation will mean little to Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District because it is already struggling to find places to store its previous allocation.

The original allocation of 5 percent in December was increased to 30 percent in January, upped to 35 percent in February and then to 75 percent on March 24.