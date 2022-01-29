Bear Valley Springs resident Laurie Rude-Betts has given up on her campaign to have the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra included in the city of Tehachapi’s July 4 events this year — but she’s hoping a patriotic music performance by the symphony can be included in 2023.
A supporter of the symphony, Rude-Betts learned several months ago that the long-time tradition of having the symphony play in Coy Burnett Stadium during the fireworks show is not planned for 2022.
City officials responded to her inquiries with news that the event wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and in 2021 because the school district didn’t make the stadium available for the same reason. But for this year, Rude-Betts learned, the city decided it had to cut back on expenses and trimmed activities.
In an email sent to Rude-Betts and others, Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe outlined expenses for activities in Coy Burnett Stadium from 2019. The total expense was $13,193, he said, including a $1,000 payment to the orchestra, $600 to another band, $1,250 to rent the stadium and an additional $10,334 for security, stage and tent rental and sound system.
The expense for the fireworks show this year is more than 30 percent greater than last year, Costelloe said. He said the city can’t afford to fund events at two venues (the stadium and Philip Marx Central Park). Events at the park will continue, he noted.
Rude-Betts and five other symphony supporters were present at the Jan. 18 Tehachapi City Council meeting. She shared comments and 19 letters in support of including the symphony in this year’s event. Although she originally hoped the council might consider finding a way for that to happen, the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases concerned her.
“We understand the pandemic has caused serious issues for everyone, limiting income and limiting the desirability of residents being in crowds, even outdoors. It is probably not a good idea for the city to spend much money and effort in providing events until the above factors are no longer issues,” she said.
She also made a plea for support of the symphony.
“My sense is that the TSO is in need of support from all of us, including the city of Tehachapi,” she said. “This marvelous organization cannot survive and flourish without the support of all of us during these difficult times.”
— Claudia Elliott
