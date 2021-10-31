Despite heat and smoke, the T-Town Ride held Sept. 25 was a success, attracting more than 100 riders who enjoyed a choice of an 18- or 40-mile course through Golden Hills, Alpine Forest Park, Stallion Springs and Cummings Valley.
The success of the ride was such that the board of directors of the sponsoring Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District directed staff to work on expanding the event in 2022 instead of pursuing a return of Tehachapi GranFondo.
More than 700 bicyclists participated in the inaugural Tehachapi GranFondo in 2014 with multiple routes offered. The Italian-inspired events known as GranFondos typically include a route of 100 miles or so. TVRPD took over management of the ride from the city of Tehachapi in 2019 and had an event planned for 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, due to continuing uncertainty and the length of time needed to prepare for such a large event, the district instead scheduled a smaller locally-focused event, the T-Town Ride.
At a meeting of the district’s board on Oct. 19, Recreation Manager Ashley Krempien shared results from the Sept. 25 event. In addition to those who participated in the ride on Saturday, about 150 youngsters showed up for the Friday evening bike rodeo.
She also said that producing a GranFondo event again would be difficult for several reasons. In addition to the expense and length of time needed to organize such an event, she said officials are unlikely to allow Tehachapi-Woodford Road from Golden Hills to Keene to be used because of increased traffic. She said it might not be possible to find an alternative area to provide the length needed for the 100-mile event. And local CERT teams which have assisted with logistics have let her know they don’t have enough members to provide help for the larger event.
About 900 riders registered for the event in 2019, Krempian said.
“I love GranFondo,” said board Vice President Kaleb Judy, who was chairing the meeting. But, he noted, it’s a tourist event and did not make money for the district.
“It’s not in our wheelhouse,” he said.
“Keeping it local is not a bad thing,” board member Dwight Dreyer said.
The direction from the board was to build on the T-Town Ride as a September event.
“T-Town Ride, make it awesome,” Judy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.