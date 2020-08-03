Even though there is a pandemic going on, we still have to eat ... right?
The city of Tehachapi is seeing a cluster of new restaurants, either in the process of being built or opening in vacated buildings, such as Tacos El Superior, former home to Dunkin' Donuts.
According to Nancy Meza, executive assistant to the owner, the building was bought last year. However, plans to open the fast-casual Mexican restaurant were delayed due to the pandemic.
"It completely delayed permits and equipment because everyone was on furlough. We were supposed to open up in March," said Meza.
Although it has been a long road to fruition, the restaurant is back on track with a soft opening planned for mid-August.
So what makes Tacos El Superior different?
"We are going to concentrate on six food items," said Meza. "Everything will be fresh, from the marinates to the recipes that we have."
The menu will include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, fries and mulitas, with six meat options.
“Tacos El Superior is a small business success story that we are very excited to have in our city. They started as a food truck in the Antelope Valley and after visiting friends in the Tehachapi area, the owner spotted the Dunkin’ Donuts for sale building and decided this was where he wanted to build his first restaurant; that’s a major compliment to our community and our ability to attract new business,” said Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator for the city of Tehachapi.
Hours of the restaurant, located on Tucker Road, will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
A ribbon-cutting is slated to be held sometime after the soft opening.
Said Costelloe, “We ... have been incredibly impressed with their professionalism and the quality of product they are bringing to our community as the first authentic drive-thru taqueria in Tehachapi. They are also bringing in above industry-standard-paying jobs that I am confident will attract quality employees who will deliver on their corporate motto of ‘Hecho con Amor y Calidad’ (Made with Love and Quality). I can’t think of a better motto for a business in Tehachapi.”
Tacos El Superior is still looking to hire more associates for the 60 positions available, including line grill and cashiers.
Individuals interested in applying are asked to visit www.tacoselsuperior.com and click on the resume upload link.
