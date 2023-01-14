Teachers shared their concerns with school board members at their regular meeting Dec. 13 — the night before the next negotiations session between Tehachapi Unified School District and the union representing its certificated staff.
Many said they were underpaid and at a breaking point due to inflation and increased demands on the job.
Just under a month later, at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Board of Trustees, the president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers reported that she expected members to approve a proposed agreement with the school district.
“On Dec. 14 open communication allowed the process to jump forward by leaps and bounds, and the effort is greatly appreciated,” TAT President Val Bowman told trustees. “Currently the tentative agreement is being polished and will be presented to TAT members very, very soon.”
Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
On Dec. 13, with four newly-seated trustees, the board held a closed session with its designated labor negotiators, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson and Candace Bandoian, legal counsel. No such closed session was on the agenda for Jan. 10.
In December, Bowman noted that in addition to rising inflation, the district is one of the lowest paid in the county and losing ground. She said it appeared that the district has funds to pay more than it had offered certificated employees, a group that includes teachers.
Last November the board ratified an agreement with non-teaching (classified) employees. The agreement called for the district’s Classified Salary Schedule to increase by 4 percent effective July 1 of the current year. Additionally, all current unit members employed by the district prior to that date are to receive a one-time off schedule payment in the amount of $1,600 and those hired after July 1 are to receive a one-time payment of $500.
If approved by TAT, the agreement is likely to be returned to the board for ratification at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
