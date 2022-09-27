The Tehachapi Association of Teachers will not make candidate endorsements for the Nov. 8 election in which four new members of the Board of Trustees for Tehachapi Unified School District will be chosen by voters.
Todd Morrison, chair of the TAT Political Action Committee, said that after much discussion the organization decided not to endorse any candidates.
"This decision was reached due to an extremely limited candidate pool, and a lack of sufficient responses from candidates in regards to interview requests, and questionnaires," he said.
TAT spent around $10,000 in a postcard campaign to attract individuals to run for four seats up for election. Some candidates indicated they are running because they learned of the election from the postcard campaign.
There are no incumbents up for election because of a change in how trustees are elected, and the school board's approval of redistricting maps with areas up for election not including current residences of any of the members.
Some candidates who filed for election will be on the ballot but have indicated no interest in continuing their candidacy.
Active candidates for the four seats up for election are:
Area 2 — Ben Dewell, Cora Gutierrez and Cassandra Sweeney.
Area 4 — Dana Christensen and Deborah Du-Sorenson.
Area 5 — W. Wayne Cooper and Nathanael Benton Harbison.
Area 6 — Paul Kaminski and J. Jeff Schulstad.
Erika Gunn dropped out of the Area 4 race, Peter Franco and Lisa Lopez dropped out of the Area 5 race and Angie Cortes dropped out in Area 6.
