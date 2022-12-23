Tehachapi’s teachers said they are underpaid and many are at a breaking point, according to information shared during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
In addition to comments from Val Bowman, president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, board members heard from six teachers who expressed concern that pending negotiations over salary aren’t going well for members of the district’s certificated staff. Many other teachers were in the audience, adding their applause to their colleagues’ statements.
Paul Kaminski, who had just been elected president of the board, reminded the teachers that he and three other new board members would not know the status of negotiations between the district and the TAT until the closed session later in the meeting.
Other newly elected trustees seated at the meeting were Wayne Cooper, Deborah Du-Sorensen and Cassandra Sweeney. They joined Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Jackie Wood, all with two years remaining on their terms.
Teachers speak
Speakers included Cherie Freeman, a fifth grade teacher at Tompkins Elementary School.
“Since returning to in-person instruction, morale has declined and is now at an all-time low,” Freeman said. She blamed overwhelming learning loss, low student attendance, loss of campus access on weekends and breaks and “a litany of new progress, surveys, assessments that are being thrust upon us.
“These expectations, combined with the stressors that come with providing for our own families in these challenging economic times, have wreaked havoc on our mental, emotional and physical health,” she added.
Ned Maino, a government and economics teacher at Tehachapi High School, shared information about the economy and said inflation is high and is not going down anytime soon.
"To address this situation," he said, “TUSD not only needs to keep up with inflation, we need to exceed it to offer a competitive monetary incentive for entry-level teachers and a pay schedule that rewards experienced teachers for their hard work, dedication and loyalty to the district.”
Maino said that with his current experience and level of education he could be earning much more at a nearby school district, but his heart is here with his students and the community.
Melanie Kent, a fifth grade teacher at Golden Hills Elementary School, said teachers are asked to do a job where the contracted hours do not adequately cover the true amount of time necessary to ensure the success of every student.
"Every teacher cares," she said. "We are all here because we feel that we deserve more than we are currently receiving. We are undervalued currently by our district and our skill sets and dedication to our craft is under appreciated."
Kathleen Ashley, a third grade teacher at Cummings Valley Elementary School, said the district doesn't offer a competitive salary compared to neighboring districts.
"Our district is in desperate need of highly qualified teachers who will work and stay," she said, adding that “it is demeaning to have to justify why they deserve to be fairly compensated.”
James Jernigan, engineering teacher at THS, said with current salaries and benefits, especially in today's inflationary times, it is difficult for the district to keep well-qualified teachers.
Elizabeth Gray, a second grade teacher at Cummings Valley, said that "since the return to traditional instruction, teachers have been expected to pick up the pieces of society and put them back together. We are expected to close the learning gap and heal social emotional trauma, as well as adhere to new programs and expectations from our superiors. We are constantly told to do more, be more and care more. We are at a breaking point, almost every teacher I know.
“As a union rep,” she said, “I have had teachers confide in me that they are not able to make ends meet on their current salary.” She asked the district to consider a significant salary increase for teachers.
Negotiations status
Bowman noted that TAT and the district had a negotiations session scheduled for the next day.
She said communication between the board and the teacher’s association is key. In addition to referencing rising inflation, she said the district is one of the lowest paid in the county “and we’re losing ground.” She added that it appears that the district has funds to pay more.
The district has not made public its offer to teachers but it is likely comparable to elements included in an agreement with non-teaching (classified) employees ratified at the board’s Nov. 8 meeting. The agreement called for the district’s Classified Salary Schedule to increase by 4 percent effective July 1 of the current year. Additionally, all current unit members employed by the district prior to that date are to receive a one-time off schedule payment in the amount of $1,600 and those hired after July 1 are to receive a one-time payment of $500.
The board’s marathon six-hour meeting on Dec. 13 included a closed session of about an hour and a half. However, no action related to negotiations was reported.
Last contract
Just over a year ago, the relationship between teachers and the district seemed peaceful.
At a meeting on Nov. 16, 2021, the school district completed negotiations with the Tehachapi Association of Teachers that included a 5 percent salary schedule increase and other perks including a 2 percent increase of district contribution toward members' benefit and insurance packages.
Bowman called those negotiations “amicable and respectful.”
Jeff Kermode, then president of the school board, remarked that it was the first time in many years that agreement was reached within the same calendar year that that the board was negotiating for.
His comment likely included a prior contract with the TAT which was ultimately effective July 1, 2016, but wasn’t settled until late May 2017. The protracted negotiations for that contract represented a low point in relationships between the district and its teachers — with picketing of school board meetings by teachers and a vote of no confidence in the former superintendent of schools less than a year before she resigned.
The current salary schedule for teachers is based upon education and experience, ranging from $46,587 to $91,206 per year. Teachers may also receive various stipends and extra-duty pay. Salary, longevity and educational stipends are based on 184 workdays per school year.
To reach the highest level on the salary schedules, staff must work for the district 25 years and have education equivalent to a master's degree plus 36 educational units (or a bachelor's degree plus 72 units).
