School district office photo.jpg

Tehachapi’s teachers said they are underpaid and many are at a breaking point, according to information shared during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.

In addition to comments from Val Bowman, president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, board members heard from six teachers who expressed concern that pending negotiations over salary aren’t going well for members of the district’s certificated staff. Many other teachers were in the audience, adding their applause to their colleagues’ statements.