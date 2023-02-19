The new school board unanimously approved a contract agreement between the Tehachapi Association of Teachers and the Tehachapi Unified School District at the Feb. 14 regular board meeting.
TAT’s bargaining team and district representatives worked together to negotiate the new contract. As presented by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, the agreement includes an 8 percent salary increase, a $14,278 increase in health and welfare benefits and an $1,800 stipend for special education teachers. Controlled staff meetings will be increased from nine to 11 for the coming year, and transitional kindergarten class size language will be brought into alignment with state guidelines.
TAT President Val Bowman thanked the bargaining team for the time and effort put into the agreement. She said she was grateful to the school board for ratifying the contract.
“It’s been a long time coming, and everyone protected by the contract will benefit financially from this passage… It also shows respect for our professionalism,” she said.
The five-hour meeting began with presentations from various district schools on some of the positive programs and activities they have undertaken this year, including a “kindness challenge.” In “Building Thinking Classrooms,” students are being encouraged to discuss academic subjects with each other.
The board also approved continuation of the “Capturing Kids Hearts” program. In a staff report, Hojat Entezari, chief administrator, business services, said up to $53,500, funded by Title II federal dollars, will be spent on training administrators and teachers. The program, which was launched last year, provides research-based strategies to improve the five key indicators of school performance, Entezari noted — fewer discipline referrals, improved attendance, higher student achievement, lower dropout rates and higher teacher satisfaction.
Director of Special Education Solomon De Francis provided an in-depth presentation on his department. He emphasized that efforts are being made in the area of inclusion of his students in regular school activities.
Solar at Golden Hills
The issue of adding a solar array to Golden Hills Elementary School was also on the agenda. Two methods of “going green” with solar had been proposed. The most cost-efficient of the two would be a “ground-mounted” array on the west side of the campus. The other would be a canopy over the parking lot.
The district conducted a survey to see which would be most acceptable to the neighbors. Of the 21 responses, 66.7 percent preferred the canopy array, 23.8 voted for the ground-mounted structure, and 9.5 had no preference or were against both.
In making the choice, residents sited vandalism, access and minimizing the use of land available for future school expansion as reasons against the ground-mounted idea. Having shade over the parking lot was another aspect in favor of the canopy. In public comments, several neighbors expressed concerns that the ground-mounted array might create more of a blighted impact in the open area, whereas the canopy would actually be a capital improvement to the school property.
Board President Paul Kaminski said he had been in favor of the ground array because of the cost-benefit analysis, but that he had pledged during his campaign for trustee to listen to what the people wanted. In this case, he said he would vote for what the constituents preferred, even though it was less cost-effective and might take longer to install.
Other board members agreed, and the canopy array was unanimously approved.
In other action, the board approved the adoption of LifeSpot, a phone app that addresses the challenge of getting information out to those who need it, such as law enforcement, during an active shooter incident at a school.
Deborah Hand-Cutler is a freelance journalist, author and playwright. She lives in Tehachapi and is a former mayor.
