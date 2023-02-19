The new school board unanimously approved a contract agreement between the Tehachapi Association of Teachers and the Tehachapi Unified School District at the Feb. 14 regular board meeting.

TAT’s bargaining team and district representatives worked together to negotiate the new contract. As presented by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, the agreement includes an 8 percent salary increase, a $14,278 increase in health and welfare benefits and an $1,800 stipend for special education teachers. Controlled staff meetings will be increased from nine to 11 for the coming year, and transitional kindergarten class size language will be brought into alignment with state guidelines.