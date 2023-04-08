Briefs - Art - Dwight with sculpture.jpg

The Tehachapi Arts Commission’s VIP reception on July 21 will continue to raise funds to cast a lifesize version of the work of sculptor Dwight Dreyer in bronze. Dreyer is pictured here with a half-size model of the work.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Arts Commission, one of three groups sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, is establishing itself as an independent nonprofit organization.

Mary Beth Garrison, president of the GTEDC, reported that news at the organization’s April 5 meeting. The Tehachapi Tourism Commission and Tehachapi Winegrower’s Commission will continue to operate under the GTEDC umbrella. 

