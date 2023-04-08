The Tehachapi Arts Commission, one of three groups sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, is establishing itself as an independent nonprofit organization.
Mary Beth Garrison, president of the GTEDC, reported that news at the organization’s April 5 meeting. The Tehachapi Tourism Commission and Tehachapi Winegrower’s Commission will continue to operate under the GTEDC umbrella.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission is the newest of the commissions that have operated with support from the GTEDC. It was formed in 2019 and has staged several successful events, bringing nationally known artists to the community and gaining recognition in national art publications.
Dwight Dweyer, president of the arts commission, said tickets are on sale for the ArT 2023 VIP Exhibition and Sale to be held Friday, July 21. Artists will be available to meet and discuss their work at the event, and attendees will be among the first to see this year's exhibition. Proceeds will go to the group’s Arts in the Parks fund to pay for casting a life-sized bronze sculpture featuring a skateboarder to be installed at Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District headquarters. Casting of the sculpture, designed by Dweyer at no charge, is expected to cost at least $50,000.
Local residents are also advised to be on the lookout for visiting artists who will be painting at various locations in and around Tehachapi and Kern County from May 11 to 14. Their work will be on display at a show free to the public on July 22-23.
For more information about the Tehachapi Arts Commission or to buy tickets to the VIP event ($125 each), visit artstehachapi.org.
