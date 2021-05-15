Nearly 40 nationally-recognized artists are visiting the greater Tehachapi area, gathering inspiration and discovering subject matter for their forthcoming juried paintings to be unveiled at a gala art reception and showing in July.
On Friday afternoon, they attended a gathering at Dorner Family Vineyard as they prepared for the work ahead.
"Many are nationally known artists” working in the mediums of oil, watercolor, charcoal, pencil and pastels, said event spokeswoman Laura Dreyer. They have have gathered this spring for the opportunity to paint the beauty that evokes the Tehachapi area, putting the area on the map as a spot for fine artists and collectors of their work as part of a Tehachapi Arts Commission effort.
“It’s so lovely up here," said Southern California artist Sandy Fisher, who works both in studio and plein-air. "Just this morning I was scouting plein-air painting sites in the Caliente Creek area. The color and complexity of light, it’s play against nature and natural elements, makes me enjoy landscape painting, especially outside in plein-air style.”
Referred to by the arts commission as a “paint out,” the artists' finished work will be juried and appear in a free public show in Tehachapi on July 24 and 25. A spectacular evening of awards presentation and sponsor recognition will precede the public event, and will be held July 23 at Aspen Builders Community Center. Proceeds from this ticketed reception will benefit Adventist Health Tehachapi's future art purchases.
Additional information can be obtained from artstehachapi.org or Dreyer Fine Arts Studio. Call (626) 945-3753.
