The next Tehachapi Blood and Platelet Drive is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16, at West Park, 490 W. D St. The event is sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.
A free T-shirt will be given to each person who donates that day.
The healthcare district is a new partner for the blood drive.
“We are both honored and delighted to be part of the Tehachapi Community Blood Drives and it is admirable to see our city’s commitment to something so important,” said Caroline Wasielewski, CEO of the healthcare district. “Contributing time and resources to these donation events with partners is grassroots neighborhood work at its best.”
Houchin Community Blood Bank will have its mobile donation bus at the park for whole blood donations and will set up inside the nearby Aspen Builders, Inc., Activity Center for platelet donations. Walk-ins are welcome or you may save time by reserving a time to donate either blood or platelets online at https://bit.ly/3vt64a6.
The May 16 drive will now include the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District as a new partner joining Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and the city of Tehachapi. Key Budge, community engagement specialist, said the city joined joined forces with Houchin Community Blood Bank on community blood drives in August 2019 and then became a twice a month donation site during 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic forced closures of sites.
“We were able to partner with TVRPD to use their facilities and provide safe locations for the community to donate blood,” he said. "Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley came on board and asked if they could host blood drives. Now TVHD has joined in partnering with the city and TVRPD in future blood drives.”
For more information, contact Budge: 661-822-2200, ext. 119 or by email, kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
— Claudia Elliott
