Doris.jpg

The city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Houchin Community Blood Bank and Tehachapi Vineyard Church have teamed together for the blood and platelet drive.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Key Budge, coordinator.

The drive will take place at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.