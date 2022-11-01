The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Key Budge, coordinator.
The drive will take place at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.
Budge said the city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Houchin Community Blood Bank and Tehachapi Vineyard Church have teamed together for the blood and platelet drive.
He said Houchin will bring two buses and extra staff to help take care of the number of people who have been participating in recent blood drives.
Sign up online to donate at bit.ly/3TPo1cj.
For more information call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119 or send email to: kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
