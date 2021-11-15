multiple donors.jpeg

Multiple donors give blood at the a blood drive in Tehachapi.

 Courtesy of city of Tehachapi

Houchin Community Blood Bank will return to the city of Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park 490 W. D St.

Use this link to reserve a time to donate: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6398

To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire prior to arrival (must be done same day of the

donation) from home and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan and save a few minutes.

https://qp515.aboquickpass.com/welcome?cust=HCBB

The blood drives are a partnership between the city, Houchin and the park district.