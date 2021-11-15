Houchin Community Blood Bank will return to the city of Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park 490 W. D St.
Use this link to reserve a time to donate: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6398
To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire prior to arrival (must be done same day of the
donation) from home and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan and save a few minutes.
The blood drives are a partnership between the city, Houchin and the park district.
