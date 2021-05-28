The Tehachapi Cancer Foundation is holding its head above water in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, helping local folks meet the hidden costs of a diagnosis, one patient at a time.
Jim Wallace co-founded the nonprofit organization along with his wife, Tammy, after Tammy was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in October 2012. Tammy lost her fight to the disease in September 2014.
The mission of the foundation, which uses the slogan "Inspired by Love, Driven by Compassion," is to ease the financial burden of treating the disease, as patients often face myriad hardships and have few places to turn.
"With no in-person fundraisers for over a year now we, like all nonprofits, are struggling. We are currently assisting four of our villagers with their financial needs," Wallace said last week.
To date, Wallace said, he has not had to say “no” to anyone seeking help, and has personally assisted approximately 40 cancer patients.
"However, we have had to scale back how much we can help so that way everyone gets something," Wallace said.
Local resident Andrew Brinley Sr., who was also diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer, is one of the current patients receiving help from the foundation.
"The Tehachapi Cancer Foundation has been so much help to me, especially when I needed them. They were always there and helped me with perception, getting me to treatment. I'm extremely grateful for the community's donations and help as well," Brinley said, adding, "But, I'm getting a little better each day."
The foundation has helped cancer patients with everything from obtaining firewood to assistance with co-pays, utility bills, oil changes, new tires and gasoline.
"We have not set rules," Wallace said.
Wallace thanked the community for stepping up and helping the foundation assist those in need.
"We can’t thank our community enough," Wallace said. "We are relying on private donations, and some social media fundraisers and a silent auction. We are blessed to have the local support. We could not make it without the support of our village."
Alicia Marie is another resident who received assistance from the foundation.
"The Tehachapi Cancer Foundation helped me so much when I was diagnosed in October 2019," Marie said. "They helped several times with co-pays in the beginning, supplements and even a couple Visa cards. I make specialty cakes and baked goods for donations to help continue my treatments and he never fails to share my information. More than anything, Jim has been supportive and kind through my battle! Much love to Tehachapi Cancer Foundation."
In addition, Wallace said he helps patients interested in getting relief from pure CBD and non-CBD products to help supplement their health.
"All of these products are available free to our clients," Wallace said. "We are blessed to be able to continue our mission."
Donations can be made in several ways via mail at P.O. Box 766, Tehachapi, CA., 93581, via the website at tehachapicancerfoundation.org, and through PayPal at tehachapicancerfoundation@gmail.com.
Product information is also available at lifestyle4cbd.com.
