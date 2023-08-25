Once again, the iconic cement plant at Monolith has been reported sold. The plant is located east of the city of Tehachapi.
In a brief news release Thursday, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., owner since 2021, said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the cement plant for $317 million in cash.
The new owner will be a Peruvian firm, UNACEM Corp S.A.A. According to the news release, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and “other customary closing considerations.”
UNACEM would become the sixth owner of the plant since its construction by the city of Los Angeles more than 115 years ago. The city built the plant to provide concrete for an aqueduct to carry water from the Owens Valley to Los Angeles.
About a year ago, Martin Marietta announced the sale of the plant to CalPortland, a company that operates a cement plant east of Mojave and only about 15 miles southeast of the Tehachapi plant.
That deal, including the plant and related distribution terminals, was for $350 million in cash. CalPortland Company, headquartered in Jurupa, is a subsidiary of Taiheiyo Cement, a Japanese firm.
In late April, the Federal Trade Commission put a halt to that deal.
Because the sale to CalPortland would have reduced the number of cement suppliers in Southern California from five to four, a spokesperson for the FTC said it was “presumptively illegal.”
Martin Marietta reportedly purchased the plant and other assets of Lehigh Hanson, Inc.’s West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash. The sale required regulatory approval and was finalized on Oct. 1, 2021.
Lehigh Hanson, Inc., and its affiliated companies are part of HeidelbergCement Group, one of the largest building materials manufacturers in the world. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
Very soon after closing its transaction with Lehigh, Martin Marietta sold off some of the assets in that deal, including a cement plant in Redding that CalPortland bought in a transaction separate from the attempted acquisition of the Tehachapi plant.
In financials released by Martin Marietta on July 27, it noted that cement gross profit increased 84% to an all-time quarterly record of $93.3 million. However, the Tehachapi plant operation was apparently not included in those financials.
“During the second quarter, the company completed the divestiture of our Stockton, California cement import terminal and terminated the agreement with CalPortland Company regarding the sale of the Tehachapi, California cement plant in light of being unable to timely obtain the necessary approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission,” the report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated.
“The Company is actively exploring the potential sale of Tehachapi to other interested parties. The Tehachapi cement business is classified within assets held for sale on the Company’s consolidated balance sheet and the associated financial results continue to be reported as discontinued operations on the consolidated statement of earnings,” the report noted.
Water rights?
What is not clear is whether the deal in progress will include thousands of acres of land adjacent to the plant or considerable water rights in the Tehachapi Basin.
Most of the water rights were acquired during the adjudication of the basin by Kern County Superior Court in the early 1970s. The adjudication was the result of a lawsuit filed by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, formed in 1965.
According to an annual report filed with the court by the water district earlier this year, a legal entity known as Lehigh Southwest Cement Company owned 1,744 acre-feet of base water rights in Tehachapi Basin, which amounts to nearly 22% of water rights. Kern County Assessor Office records show property transfers in late 2021 from Lehigh Southwest Cement Company to Lehigh Cement West, Inc.
Martin Marietta has not previously responded to requests for information about the water rights.
Adjudication of Tehachapi Basin granted water rights to property owners based upon prior use. In the amended judgment (March 1971), Monolith Portland Cement Company was granted 1,487 acre-feet of water rights. Another entity — named trustees of the S.H. Cowell Foundation — was granted 340 acre-feet and later transferred those rights to Monolith. The rights appear to have carried down through the years and different owners of the cement company, although 75 acre-feet was transferred to Zond and a total of 8 acre-feet to White Oak Knolls and West Tehachapi Mutual Water Company. Some water rights have been leased in some years.
According to its website, the S.H. Cowell Foundation was established in 1956 through a bequest from Samuel Henry Cowell (1861-1955). His father, Henry Cowell, migrated from Massachusetts to California during the Gold Rush and made a sizable fortune in the building materials, drayage and storage industries. S.H. Cowell continued and expanded the family business to include a significant real estate portfolio throughout Northern California—more than 80,000 acres of land in all.
The elder Cowell’s interests included mining lime for cement production and the foundation’s Tehachapi water rights were apparently related to his ownership of land in the area at one time.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
