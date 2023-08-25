Cement Plant sign Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, owner of a cement plant in Tehachapi since 2021, has announced sale of the plant to a Peruvian firm.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Once again, the iconic cement plant at Monolith has been reported sold. The plant is located east of the city of Tehachapi.

In a brief news release Thursday, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., owner since 2021, said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the cement plant for $317 million in cash.