The Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce held its Recognition And Installation Dinner at the Stallion Springs Recreation Center on Saturday evening.
In addition to the swearing in of chamber officers by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, the following people and local business were recognized: Citizen of the Year, Lewis Brown; Large Business of the Year, Waste Management; and Small Business of the Year, Hydrochrome.
Brown was recognized for his devotion and care, according to a previous release from the chamber. He ensured that the senior citizens of Tehachapi had a safe and happy place during the pandemic.
Hydrochrome garnered the award due to its contributions to school-age children, according to the chamber. Emjee “Diesel” Bekker and his team helped high school students with Build A Plane and elementary school students with soapbox derby cars.
Waste Management earned its award due to its significant community involvement and support of local organizations that enrich the community.
The 2022 Board of Directors for the chamber includes: Chair Susan Abrego; Past Chair Stephanie Garcia; Treasurer Carolyn Wiles; and directors Lydia Chaney, Jessica Davidson, Kenny Harrison and Jim Miller.
