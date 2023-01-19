Although snow closed Tehachapi schools on Dec. 17, it didn’t keep most people away from the first networking luncheon of the year for the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

President Jeanette Pauer, who took on the top job of the chamber almost a year ago, said about 80 people had made reservations for the luncheon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon and it appeared that all the seats were full.