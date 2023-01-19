Although snow closed Tehachapi schools on Dec. 17, it didn’t keep most people away from the first networking luncheon of the year for the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
President Jeanette Pauer, who took on the top job of the chamber almost a year ago, said about 80 people had made reservations for the luncheon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon and it appeared that all the seats were full.
In addition to introducing the program for the day — a presentation by the city of Tehachapi — Pauer introduced chamber board members and previewed upcoming events. She also announced winners of the Tehachapi’s Finest awards, a chamber production in partnership with Tehachapi News.
Pauer said there were 28 nominations for the awards program this year and that all were deserving.
Dal Bunn will be honored as Citizen of the Year. He is best known as chairman of the Tehachapi Rodeo Association.
Small Business of the Year is Canine Creek, owned by Kellie Dudevoir for the past six years. BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, oversees the development and commercial management of renewable projects throughout the United States and has wind and solar projects in and around Kern County. It is the Large Business of the Year.
A new category was added for 2023, Nonprofit of the Year, and the winner is the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club. The organization incorporated in 1985 has raised more than $100,000 since 2019 through its corporate sponsorship program. Funds have been used to support student athletes and teams in a variety of ways.
More information about the award winners will be published in future editions of Tehachapi News.
The award winners will be honored at the annual chamber installation and awards banquet set for Friday, April 21, at Mountain Bowling. Pauer said space is limited and tickets will be $75 each. They will be offered through Eventbrite when they become available.
Continuing members of the chamber board are Carolyn Wiles of Terra Gen, Kenny Harrison of Mountain Bowling and P-Dubs, Susan Abrego of Priority Registration and Clean Proz and Jessica Davidson of Alta One. New board members are Teresa Carlson of Towneplace Suites, Ashley Cortez of WM and Mathew Nowell of Race Communications.
Other events
The chamber’s networking luncheons are set for noon on the third Tuesday of February, March, May, June, July and September this year, all at Big Papa’s. Reservations through Eventbrite are recommended. Luncheons will not be held in April, August, October, November or December.
The speaker next month — on Feb . 21 — will be Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner. Pauer said RSVP via Eventbrite will be available soon.
An addition to this year’s offerings are Lunch and Learn sessions sponsored by the chamber. Topics for February through July include the importance of social media in business, Google logistics, best practices for cloud storage, how the Small Business Development Center can help your business, the business apps you should have on your phone and how to use Canva to create professional marketing materials.
Call the chamber at 822-4180 or check the chamber’s Facebook page for details about these free events.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
