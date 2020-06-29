The Greater Tehachapi Chamber has rescheduled the 57th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival to Sept. 18-20, 2020.
The chamber is hopeful that with the rescheduled date we can move forward with the festival. Please note that the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee made the decision a few weeks ago to cancel the Car Show for 2020 due to lack of entry forms. The 2020 Tehachapi Mountain Quilters Show has also been canceled; however, the quilters will have quilts on display at the festival in Central Park.
Please know that our top priority is making sure our vendors and the community are safe as we move forward and all guidelines established by the state of California and county of Kern will be followed.
The chamber is currently in the process of contacting all of our vendors to inform them of the date change as well as updating www.tehachapimountainfestival.com and the community calendar at www.tehachapi.com. Please allow us one to two days to bring everything current.
If you have any questions regarding the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, please contact the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce at idaperkins@tehachapi.com. Information will also be shared on the Chamber Facebook Page as it becomes available.
Ida Perkins is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
