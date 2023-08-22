Jeanette Pauer was appointed to fill the District 2 seat on the Tehachapi City Council by a unanimous vote at its meeting Monday, Aug. 21.
The seat has been vacant since the June 26 resignation of Keith Sackewitz, who was appointed in February. He filled the seat left vacant after Christina Scrivner resigned from the council in December 2022 because she was elected to serve on the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.
In both cases, the council appointed rather than call a special election, to save money.
Pauer and the only other applicant, Denise Madden, both live within District 2, according to Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city.
Mayor Michael Davies thanked both applicants for their interest and said he wished they could both be appointed to the council.
Pauer said she has lived in Tehachapi for 11 years, the longest time she has lived in one community. In February 2022 she became president and chief executive officer at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Previously she was sales manager at Coldwell Banker Best Realty in Tehachapi.
Monday was her last day working for the chamber, she said. The organization recently announced she would transition to working as a volunteer after the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, with Clare Scotti taking on the top job at the chamber.
“As a council member, I would be a dedicated public servant working for the community’s interests and improving and protecting Tehachapi’s residents’ quality of live,” Pauer said in her application for appointment. “My experiences as a business advocate, problem solver and community liaison provide me with the skills needed to make decisions that range from zoning regulations to budget allocations. Every decision a council member makes carries weight and affects the lives of the community. It’s crucial to approach these decisions with thoughtfulness, considering both short-term benefits and long-term consequences. I believe I have the understanding, compassion and knowledge that would allow me to be a great council member.”
Her appointment will expire following certification of the November 2024 election.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
