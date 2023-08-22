Jeanette Pauer was appointed to fill the District 2 seat on the Tehachapi City Council by a unanimous vote at its meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

The seat has been vacant since the June 26 resignation of Keith Sackewitz, who was appointed in February. He filled the seat left vacant after Christina Scrivner resigned from the council in December 2022 because she was elected to serve on the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.

