The Jan. 3 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council has been canceled due to lack of agenda items.
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said the council often cancels the early January meeting, unless there is a need for a meeting.
The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, the meeting that would be held on the third Monday will be moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of the Martin Luther King holiday.
The agenda for that meeting will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
—Claudia Elliott
