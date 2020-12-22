Tehachapi City Councilman Phil Smith was unanimously chosen as mayor Monday night by his fellow councilmembers.
The council meeting also included the swearing in of Councilman Michael Davies representing District 3, Councilwoman Christina Scrivner representing District 2, Victoria Marsh as city clerk, and Stacy Curry as city treasurer. All ran unopposed.
Also, Davies was unanimously elected to the position of mayor pro-tem. The positions of mayor and mayor pro-tem are two-year terms, and are selected by the five councilmembers from among themselves.
Tehachapi News will feature a more detailed story in next week's edition.
