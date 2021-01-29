A virtual change of command ceremony took place Jan. 25 at the Tehachapi Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. In the ceremony, Lt. Ruben R. Del Portillo will assume the role of squadron commander from the present squadron commander, Capt. Sharon Agold.
Captain Agold has been the squadron commander since 2016 and has served both Civil Air Patrol and the community in an exemplary manner. Under Agold's leadership, the squadron grew and participated in activities throughout the community. Agold will remain with the unit and, among other duties, serve as an adviser to the commander to help assure the overall success of the squadron and better serve the community.
Del Portillo is assuming command of the squadron. Like many organizations, Civil Air Patrol and Squadron 46 have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and membership has declined.
Rebuilding the squadron is the new commander's primary task. They are attracting new members to answer the call to serve their community during this difficult time.
Under Del Portillo's leadership, the squadron is now looking ahead to a new future during these challenging times. The unit members remember those who have forged the path while working to serve the community through the Civil Air Patrol missions of aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services.
Squadron meetings (currently virtual) are at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. To receive a meeting invitation, contact the unit via email at alan.baumgartner@cawgcap.org. When restrictions on public gatherings are lifted, they will resume meeting at the Airport FBO Office at the Tehachapi Regional Airport and welcome visitors.
