A total of 71 additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded by Kern County Public Health for the Tehachapi (93561) ZIP code between Dec. 6 and Dec. 11. These cases brought the total to 5,940 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
Of those cases, 2,050 are recovered and 3,546 are presumed recovered, according to county data. The difference between the total cases and recovered or presumed recovered is 344. However, the county does not release death data from COVID-19 due to privacy concerns, so it’s unknown whether the 344 represents the total deaths or is some combination of deaths and lack of case information.
According to the health department, the population of the 93561 ZIP code is 34,271.
Updates to the ZIP Code data can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dkCqu7 (once the map loads, click on the ZIP code).
As of Dec. 16, the California Correctional Institution was showing one case among the incarcerated population within the last 14 days. As of the Dec. 10 update, there were four active cases and seven new cases among staff within the last 14 days.
On Dec. 14, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson provided a COVID-19 update to the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District. Since July 1, there have been 367 student cases, 99 staff cases, 10 classroom quarantines and 2,207 close contact tracing letters and calls.
She also reported on continued COVID-19 testing conducted by the district. To date, there have been 6,091 tests released with 664 positive tests and a 9.41 positive test rate.
And Tehachapi Valley Adventist Health continues to care for patients with COVID-19. As reported by the hospital on its Facebook page, the census of patients with the virus between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 averaged 11 with three of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit. Most have been unvaccinated.
