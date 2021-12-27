Data available Monday, Dec. 27, showed 6,010 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to Kern County Public Health Services from the Tehachapi ZIP code, compared to 2,560 at the same time last year.
The tally is since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
Based upon this data Tehachapi saw 3,450 cases in 2021 compared to 2,560 in 2020. However, few cases were recorded in the first three months of 2020.
Of Tehachapi cases reported Dec. 27, 2,070 were reported as recovered and 3,597 as presumed recovered, leaving unknown the status of 343 cases.
Kern County does not release death data from COVID-19 by ZIP code due to privacy concerns, so it’s unknown whether the 343 represents the total deaths or is some combination of deaths and a lack of case information.
According to the health department, the population of the 93561 ZIP Code is 34,271.
Updates to the ZIP Code data can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dkCqu7 (once the map loads, click on the ZIP Code).
As of Dec. 27, the California Correctional Institution was showing no cases among the incarcerated population within the last 14 days. As of Dec. 24, there were 14 active cases and 14 new cases among staff within the last 14 days. A total of 879 staff cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. On Nov. 5, a CCI staff member became the 49th CDCR staff reported to have died of the virus since early 2020.
As of mid-day Dec. 27, Tehachapi Valley Adventist Health has not reported any COVID-19 patient data since Dec. 16 when it was caring for 12 patients hospitalized due to the virus, with three of those patients in the four-bed Intensive Care Unit.
