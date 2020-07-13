From a two-seat table with umbrella to a parking lot patio conversion, the Tehachapi restaurant scene has been highly adaptive as Gov. Gavin Newson adjusts the dimmer switch on the state's reopening.
The city of Tehachapi, in an effort to help the financially-strapped businesses, issued a list on its Facebook page of restaurants that now feature outside dining. Under recent changes to state reopening rules, indoor dining is no longer allowed in restaurants in Kern and many other counties.
The Tehachapi News made a photo venture to capture a few of those restaurants that have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to challenge businesses.
