The California Medical Board may discipline a Tehachapi doctor who's accused of telling a patient falsities about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, which breaks from a doctor's proper standards of care, according to an accusation. 

The false statements Ana Rebecca Reyna is accused of telling a patient include: COVID-19 vaccines contain fetal tissue, shots would alter his DNA irreparably and they are responsible for a 366% increase in miscarriages, the accusation stated. She also indicated to the patient during his appointment more than two years ago that masks didn't stop COVID-19 and she got some of her advice from a medical podcast, the accusation added. 

