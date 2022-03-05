Tehachapi and East Kern have a part to play in the economic initiative known as B3K — short for Better Bakersfield & Boundless Kern.
That was the message shared by John-Paul “J.P.” Lake, speaker at the March 2 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
The announcement that Lake was named executive director of B3K Prosperity had just been made, along with news of a new governing structure for the group that has worked since early 2020 to reduce the county’s reliance on its two primary industries, oil and agriculture.
B3K is a public-private collaborative effort to develop a roadmap and investment plan for economic growth and inclusion in Kern County.
The goal, Lake said, is a plan to create 100,000 quality jobs countywide by 2031.
Tehachapi’s EDC kicked off the year with a plan for workforce development focused on three key areas — highly skilled medical, scientists and mathematicians and skilled trades — and Lake remarked that the two organizations share a goal of economic diversity.
B3K, he noted, has defined the quality jobs it's after, including the minimum pay level needed.
“That number happens to be $21.80 an hour, which is about $43,000 a year,” he said. “And we also believe that those should be jobs that include employer-provided health care.”
Such jobs, he added, would allow a single-earner family to start saving about $6,000 a year.
“It's a modest start, but it is a start,” Lake said.
The 100,000 quality jobs, he noted, are expected to come from four industries — aerospace, advanced manufacturing, business-to-business services and energy and carbon management.
Working groups have been formed to focus on each of these industry clusters as B3K Prosperity begins an implementation phase built upon the foundation of a 117-page market assessment.
Volunteers — particularly from the private sector — are needed for each of the clusters to fine-tune and empower efforts at job creation.
Additionally, he noted, more support for entrepreneurship is needed. He said he and Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager and economic development coordinator for the city of Tehachapi, had discussed ways to provide training for entrepreneurs to start businesses.
Just as the Tehachapi EDC is focusing on workforce development to prepare local residents for better jobs, efforts to grow local companies will mean that fewer outside businesses have to be attracted to the county, Lake said.
“We really need to focus on the talent pipeline,” he said, “all the way from cradle to career. How do we prepare kids to go into aerospace? And not just engineering jobs — we’re talking about trades jobs here, too, right? They need welders, they need electricians, they need mechanics. They have, you know, all kinds of people who build these amazing things that they’re building out there,” he said of the aerospace industry in East Kern.
Tehachapi EDC President Josh Pierce said he believes there are ways that local efforts can be coordinated with those of B3K and Lake encouraged anyone with an interest in the industry clusters to connect with B3K.
For more information, visit b3kprosperity.org. The market assessment can be downloaded at the “resources” tab.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
