The smells of produce, just-picked fruit, fresh-cut flowers and cooking food were delightful as hundreds of visitors helped open the first day of this season's Farmers Market in Tehachapi.
“This year we are trying to promote a more traditional Farmers Market, less craft, and more food vendors," Tehachapi Farmers Market coordinator Jessica Garner said.
She reported 39 vendors were on hand for opening day.
"We have established in the City Plaza an area where locally produced wine and home brewed beer can be sampled and purchased," Garner said.
Musical entertainment is slated to be performed in the City Plaza area during each market.
The Farmers Market is held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Aug. 25 in Tehachapi.
