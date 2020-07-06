The city of Tehachapi decided the annual fireworks show must go on.
After announcing on July 1 the traditional Independence Day fireworks show would be canceled, the city at 7:30 p.m. Saturday announced via Nixle and social media that the display, originating from Tehachapi Municipal Airport, would indeed go on.
The vast majority of comments on the city's Facebook page praised and thanked the city for proceeding with the patriotic show.
"Thank you Tehachapi for doing the right thing on the 4th!! We appreciate living in a town that still has freedom and love for all," wrote Crystal M. Wood on the city's Facebook page.
Asked about the decision to move forward with the show, City Manager Greg Garrett on Monday said, "Those who saw the show, loved the show."
However, some people expressed disappointment with the city's change of plans.
"I am very disappointed with the City of Tehachapi. Not because you are celebrating with fireworks, but because you purposely misled the citizens of Tehachapi and the surrounding area. After 30+ years and you gaining my trust and support much trust has been lost," wrote Nick Altieri on the city's Facebook page.
