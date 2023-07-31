Tehachapi Heritage League volunteers are heartbroken about recent damage to the Errea House Garden on South Green Street.
Judy Reynolds, one of the vice presidents of the organization, said vandals have caused significant damage to some of the outdoor furniture in the Errea Garden.
“Some of the chairs have been broken and obscenities have been carved into tables,” Reynolds said. “Fruit has been thrown and smashed into the pavers. Waterlines have been disconnected and there has been damage to our plants.”
The monetary loss to the all-volunteer organization probably amounts to $350 to $400, she said. But the emotional cost is greater.
“Mary Cunningham was moved to tears,” Reynolds said. Cunningham took the lead in a redesign of the garden that was completed last year.
Reynolds said the Tehachapi Police Department has been very responsive and is working to identify the culprits who are believed to be youth.
On the other hand, she said, there is a “very nice group of teenagers who come over and enjoy the garden. Some read, others just visit. Local photographers use the garden a lot.”
Cunningham designed the garden as an example of what a home would have as a garden in the 1920s, including a small vegetable garden. It’s a companion to the historic Errea House Museum. The house is the only surviving building from the settlement of Tehichpa, the first town in the Tehachapi area. Tehichipa was founded in 1869, and the house was built sometime between 1870 and 1875. It was moved from its original location around 1900.
Reynolds said it has been important to the Tehachapi Heritage League to have the garden open to the public. She asks the public to be aware of the vandalism problem and to contact the Tehachapi Police Department, 822-2222, with any related information.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
