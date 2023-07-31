Errea House garden volunteers

Garden designer Mary Cunningham, left, smiles as Bugs Fontaine, far right, jokes with her before presenting a bouquet of flowers at the Errea House Museum garden dedication in May 28. At the microphone is Judy Reynolds. Museum volunteers are heartbroken about recent vandalism.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi Heritage League volunteers are heartbroken about recent damage to the Errea House Garden on South Green Street.

Judy Reynolds, one of the vice presidents of the organization, said vandals have caused significant damage to some of the outdoor furniture in the Errea Garden.

