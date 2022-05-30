The United States Coast Guard Academy announced Alaina Riggs from Tehachapi High School has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential.
Riggs has the distinction of being the first student from Tehachapi to accept an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and formally received the appointment in a ceremony at Tehachapi High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
The United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, is an accredited college educating future Coast Guard officers. The smallest of the nation's five military service academies, the Coast Guard Academy's Corps of Cadets represents the nation's best and brightest students, ready to serve and lead their country. Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer that 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of over 2,000 applicants.
Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five-year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.
She is the daughter of Gordon and Suree Riggs. Her sister Jessica is a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. They are the granddaughters of Narong Santatikul of Northridge, and the late Lana Reynolds, and the late Janet and Merle Riggs.
