Tehachapi High School hosted its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Friday evening at Coy Burnett Stadium.
"At this year's graduation rehearsal, it was the first time we saw the entire (2021) class together since the start of the pandemic," government teacher Ned Maino said.
This year's class saw three valedictorians: Emma Barrett, Benjamin Zheng and Rebecca Carol.
The graduation ceremony ended with a large fireworks display.
