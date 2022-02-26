Redistricting concluded in late December has changed the configuration of state Assembly, Senate and Congressional districts that include Tehachapi — but isn’t likely to change the representatives.
The 34th Assembly district — currently represented by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield — was reconfigured during the recent redistricting process.
The new 34th district is a big chunk of the Mojave Desert that includes portions of eastern Kern County including Mojave, Rosamond, Boron, California City and Edwards Air Force Base as well as a portion of the northeast corner of Los Angeles County and a large piece of San Bernardino County.
At one point during the redistricting process, maps created by the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission included the Greater Tehachapi area in that territory. Instead, Tehachapi, Inyokern, China Lake, Ridgecrest, the Kern River Valley communities and areas south of Bakersfield (including Pine Mountain Club, Frazier Park, Taft and Maricopa) are part of the new 32nd Assembly District. This district also includes much of Visalia and foothill and mountain communities in Tulare County including Springville and Three Rivers — and a good portion of Sequoia National Park, Sequoia National Forest and most of Giant Sequoia National Monument.
Fong, who has represented the 34th since his election in November 2016, is running for reelection in the new 32nd District.
In a Dec. 22 assessment of the newly-drawn district, the Visalia Times-Delta reported that the territory is solidly Republican and Fong “is expected to be the clear frontrunner for the district.”
Tehachapi remains in the state Senate and Congressional districts currently represented by Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, respectively, although the districts they hope to represent if reelected have new numbers and extend northward.
Grove currently represents the 16th District. She has announced she will run for reelection in the new 12th District. This new district includes Tehachapi and other parts of Kern as well as portions of Tulare and Fresno counties.
McCarthy currently represents the 23rd Congressional District. He has announced that he will run for reelection to the new 20th Congressional District. This new district includes Tehachapi and other parts of Kern County and also extends northward to Tulare and a portion of Kings counties.
Like Fong’s new district, the newly-drawn 16th Senate District and 20th Congressional District are solidly Republican.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
