The city of Tehachapi on Thursday launched the Text My Gov application for easier general communications by the public to the city for non-emergencies.
According to a city news release, Text My Gov allows the public to send text messages directly to City Hall using keywords that will trigger a response to answer the question or concern.
The city of Tehachapi encourages residents to text Hi to 661-441-3844, the new dedicated text number for Tehachapi City Hall. You will receive a welcome message and you are now entered into the new text system. Then enter a keyword, ie; pothole, then the reporting form to the request tracker system will be sent via text so a pothole can be reported and then routed to the proper department, according to the news release.
The Text My Gov app also allows people to opt-in to receiving non-emergent notifications from City Hall by texting Tehachapi to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as Mountain Festival, 4th of July, Farmers Market blood drives and other similar activities in the city of Tehachapi.
The Tehachapi Police Department still uses NIXLE as the urgent public safety notification system and Text My Gov is not a substitute.
