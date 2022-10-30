Tehachapi Library.jpg

The Tehachapi Branch Library is located at 212 S. Green St.

Hours will be extended at the Tehachapi Branch of the Kern County Library beginning Nov. 8.

The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.