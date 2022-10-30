Hours will be extended at the Tehachapi Branch of the Kern County Library beginning Nov. 8.
The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hours will be extended at the Tehachapi Branch of the Kern County Library beginning Nov. 8.
The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The library is located at 212 S. Green St. The phone number is 822-4938.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.