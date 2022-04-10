Even after his wife, Barbara, died in 2016 at the age of 69, James Gillen expected to live out the rest of his days in the Angel Street home they bought in 1998 and remodeled in 2009.
The couple paid for remodeling with funds from a Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust, a type of reverse mortgage.
Gillen, 84, said he lost his zest for life when his wife died, but he thought his affairs were under control, believing that all of his expenses (including his mortgage) were set up for automatic payment.
So he was shocked earlier this year when Realtor Roxane McCosh of Miramar International Realty knocked on his door and informed him that his home was being sold at auction.
“His home was showing delinquent for only a little over $8,000 (in taxes),” McCosh said. “I paid him a visit and found he did not understand or know that his home was facing foreclosure.”
At the time, in early February, McCosh did not know the full extent of the situation and believed it would be possible to rescue Gillen’s home for him by paying the taxes.
“We rallied a GoFundMe page and raised him the amount of the tax plus fees which were approximately $9,500,” she said. Seventy-nine donors contributed amounts ranging from $5 to $2,000 and McCosh was encouraged that the effort would solve Gillen’s problem.
Sadly, that was not the case. Eventually, she learned that Gillen’s home was sold at auction on Jan. 5. And since then, the real estate investment company that bought the property for $230,000 at auction has begun the process of evicting the elderly man.
‘An angel’
“She’s been an angel,” Gillen says of McCosh.
It’s been hard for him to realize that he was unaware of the legal machinery working against his interests since sometime in 2020.
Gillen told McCosh he hadn’t received any notice of the proceedings that led to the Jan. 5 auction.
By helping him file a request through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, she learned that when the mortgage company received notice that property taxes had not been paid, the company paid the taxes and began foreclosure proceedings in accordance with the agreements he and his wife signed in 2009.
The mortgage company produced records of many mailings to Gillen’s home address — and even a photograph that appears to show documents affixed to his front door. The documents are illegible in the photo, though, and Gillen doesn’t trust the photo. He said he would have noticed the documents on the door he uses regularly and believes the image is fraudulent.
He did not see a Notice of Trustee's Sale that was published in Tehachapi News in November 2021.
McCosh learned, though, that mail delivery to Gillen’s home had been stopped by the post office because the mailbox was filled with mail he didn’t collect. Believing that his bills were all on auto-pay, he said, he didn’t see a reason to take the junk mail out of the box.
His telephone had been disconnected, as well, and he doesn’t use a computer.
In addition to helping Gillen get a post office box and his driver’s license renewed, McCosh was able to get his pension checks automatically deposited into his bank account, including uncashed checks that he didn’t receive because of no mail delivery.
Sadly, she said, if Gillen realized that his taxes weren’t being paid he could have paid them. He is not wealthy, but he did have adequate funds in the bank and assumed that his taxes were being paid automatically.
Uncertainty
Gillen does not know where he will live if he is forced out of his home. If possible he would like to rent the home from the current owner or a future owner if it is sold again.
McCosh said she contacted the buyer of the home who said he intends to “flip” the house. Gillen could buy it from him, but that’s not an option for him, McCosh said.
She noted her concern that the foreclosure proceeding could go forth without anyone having personally contacted Gillen and being able to show that he was aware of the situation.
A complaint has been filed with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office — not against the buyer but asking for the actions of the mortgage company to be examined.
“He’s been a fixture around Tehachapi for 23 years,” she said. “He served in the Air Force and worked in the aerospace industry for more than 30 years. Some of his biggest achievements were being part of the first 13 moon shots. He developed the electric motor that drove the wheels on lunar rovers and was responsible for developing the cooling system for the space station. Later he was in charge of manufacturing military and civilian aircraft parts with more than 200 employees in an offshore facility.”
The idea that someone who has led such a productive life can find themselves in Gillen’s situation at his age is shocking to McCosh and even if something can’t be done to restore his home, she would like his story to help others.
Proposed law
“Jim had ample funds to cover the bills, yet the mortgage company didn’t make any personal contact, nor did they check his bank to verify funds,” McCosh said. When she and Gerard Martinez, a foreclosure specialist who also volunteered to help Gillen, tried to contact the mortgage company on his behalf, they received different responses from different representatives.
“All they have is copies of mailings, but no confirmations of receipt,” she said. “Instead of attempting to have funds withdrawn from his bank account, they opted to pay the property taxes and foreclose.”
In 2015 — six years after Gillen and his wife signed their mortgage papers — laws were changed to have funds for tax and insurance payments set aside and paid by companies holding reverse mortgages, McCosh learned.
“These new rules were expected to protect consumers and alleviate borrowers who might fall into default from non-compliance,” she said. “But nothing was done to help protect consumers who already had reverse mortgages.”
She would like a federal law that would require mortgage companies to ensure there is personal contact with the individual or an advocate, verify bank account or auto-withdraw funds in lieu of foreclosure and have at least three to five family or friend references noted when signing mortgage agreements for delinquent notification in the event the individual is ill or incapacitated.
The law could be called “Gillen’s Law” she said. And she encourages supporters to contact Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield and encourage him to introduce such legislation. She said she has been in touch with McCarthy’s staff in Washington and she is hopeful he will take an interest in the issue.
A form to contact McCarthy is available online at kevinmccarthy.house.gov/contact.
McCosh suggests selecting the issue of concern “Senior Citizens” and entering “Foreclosure on Senior / Gillen’s Law” in the subject line, then asking the congressman to introduce a bill to protect vulnerable people and prevent people from ending up in Gillen’s situation in the future.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
