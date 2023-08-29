People call him Bear, and some local residents say they’ve known him for 30 years.
According to people who said they know him well, Bear’s real name is William Pullum, and he’s about 72 years old.
His Harley could often be seen parked behind the Hitching Post Theater in downtown Tehachapi. At Christmastime, Bear painted store windows for the holidays. In recent years, he found places to sleep here and there and is reported to have refused many offers for help.
Some friends report that he suffered from diabetes and was hospitalized in Bakersfield earlier this year and had to have a foot amputated.
On Tuesday morning, friends were concerned that he couldn’t be located, and some believe that Bear is the Black man found dead in a wheelchair near the corner of Baker and Kentucky streets in Bakersfield on Aug. 27.
A spokesperson for the Bakersfield Police Department confirmed on Tuesday morning that officers responded that date to the 900 block of Baker Street and located a deceased male whose identity was not confirmed.
As of mid-day Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was unable to confirm any related information. In an email Monday evening, Tehachapi Police Chief Richard Standridge said his department could not assist in the matter.
The sheriff’s office spokesperson said that whether information about a death will eventually be released by the Coroner’s Office will depend upon whether there was also an investigation into the death.
Tehachapi resident Miranda Reed said Tuesday morning that she spoke to someone at the coroner’s office and that they confirmed that the deceased individual was the man she knows as Bear but that his name was spelled differently from the name provided by several local residents who knew him. She said she was not provided with the correct spelling by the coroner’s office.
Reed said that the coroner’s office told her they were trying to reach relatives but that phone calls had not been returned.
Another friend of Bear’s — Joanne Nicks — said she went to Bakersfield on Monday and spoke with people in the area where the deceased man was found Sunday. She said they remembered seeing him around the area in a wheelchair with a cast or bandaged foot and that he had eaten at a nearby Taco Bell.
Taco Bell was one of his favorite places to eat, she said.
“Everybody knew Bear. He was a precious man,” Patti Brown said, recalling meeting him when she worked at a fabric store in Old Town in the 1990s.
Bear would wash the store windows, and she enjoyed talking with him but said he didn’t share any information about his background.
“He was a wonderful, kind, gentle soul,” said Kerri Estes, another local resident who knew Bear a long time.
